Privacy Policy

PartyWith (hereinafter referred to as: PartyWith) respects the privacy of its Users. Please read the following privacy statement to understand how we use and protect the information you provide to us online.

What information do we collect?

When you use the PartyWith app you will be asked to provide certain information about yourself including your name, birthday, age, email address, gender, Facebook ID, Facebook friends, Facebook likes, hometown, events as well as your current location (this is something that the app reports back to the server directly). This information will hereinafter be referred to as Personal Information. By providing us with this information, you are giving us permission to use it as described in this Privacy Policy.

We will never share your information with third parties without first receiving your explicit consent to do so.

When you log on to the PartyWith app, you do so via Facebook or with Email. How does that work? PartyWith uses the Facebook platform to register new accounts, which accounts enable Users to log on to the PartyWith app.

When you log on via Facebook, Facebook provides us with the information you have given them. The information we collect and access are your name, email account, gender, birthday, current city/hometown and number of friends on Facebook. By signing up with PartyWith through the Facebook platform, you grant us permission to use the information listed in your Facebook profile.

Please note that all information gathered by Facebook is governed by their privacy policy. Please click here to read Facebook's registration and privacy policy.

Information you share and information that is private

We will not publish all the information you give us. We will use your name, age, photo, current city/hometown, and number of friends on Facebook, to set up your profile. We will never share your precise GPS location, email address, Facebook ID and last login time with other users. You may, if you wish, place more information on the PartyWith app itself. It is important for you to know that we have no control over the information you share with other Users, and you, as User must take great care when providing others with your contact details or other privacy-sensitive information. PartyWith can never be held liable or responsible for the information you share with others.

Non-identifiable information

When you visit the PartyWith website, you provide us with non-Identifiable information. PartyWith stores general visitor data (statistics), such as, the most frequently visited screens, the total number of visitors and how visitors interact with the services/website. This information will not be used to identify you.

We use cookies to analyze the information stored when you visit our website. A cookie is a small file stored on the hard disk of a computer. If you do not want to receive cookies, you may reject them by adjusting your browser settings. Without certain cookies, some parts of the PartyWith site may not work.

Location

Our PartyWith app helps you find nearby Users and Venues. To do this we use the GPS coordinates on your mobile device and/ or the information on your hometown and current location as given in your Facebook profile. This information does not necessarily state your actual precise location or that of other users. Other Users might be right next to you, or miles away. You may edit the information about the location in the PartyWith settings and/or Facebook profile settings.

We use your GPS coordinates to determine your approximate current location. Other Users will never see your exact location. When you install the PartyWith app, you grant us permission to use your GPS coordinates. You may revoke this permission by adjusting the PartyWith app setting (disable GPS is possible within the Settings section of the More screen within the app)..

Your GPS coordinates are safe with us. The app sends your GPS coordinates to the server at regular intervals and each time it overwrites the previous GPS coordinates. The GPS location is securely stored in our database and is not accessible to anyone. We will never keep a record of your coordinates and never share your GPS location with anyone.

How do we use the information you give us?

We use your Personal Information:

to enable Users to see other users nearby, to view their profiles and to recommend nearby bars;

to inform you if you have any friends in common or nightlife-related interests in common with other users;

to send, among other things, e-mail notifications on service announcements and administrative messages;

to measure interest in our services (statistics), and to make our website and the PartyWith app more user-friendly;

to improve the design of the website platform, so enabling PartyWith to optimize its services;

to inform you, if you have provided us with your contact details for this purpose or you are a regular client, of interesting offers regarding PartyWith, our services, and for other direct marketing purposes;

for other purposes, as specifically described when your data is collected;

to respond to legal requests, such as court orders, and to prevent harm.

Steps we take to protect your information

Personal data that you provide via the website or the app to create a profile, submit or respond to a request, will be carefully processed and secured. PartyWith will always ensure that appropriate technical and organizational measures are taken to prevent: the loss of your personal data, unauthorized access to your personal data, and to combat any unlawful processing of your personal data.

Your rights

You may change or remove your profile information at any time by logging on to the PartyWith app to make changes and/or Facebook profile page and adjusting the settings to delete your profile. You may also ask to view the data PartyWith collects about you at any time, or arrange for the data to be changed or removed. To do this, please send an e-mail with your name and address to the help desk at info@partywith.co. PartyWith retains the right to ask for your identification before taking your request into consideration. You may also object to your data being used for direct marketing purposes at any time. To do this, please use the link in the direct mailings to opt-out of direct mailing campaigns.

Identification

PartyWith is owned, hosted and maintained by Party with a Local B.V., which company is established at Vespuccistraat 106-HS, 1056 SR, Amsterdam, and registered at the Amsterdam Chamber of Commerce under number 63141965.

Information

If you have any questions about this privacy statement, please contact us at info@partywith.co

Changes

PartyWith reserves the right to make changes to this privacy statement. Changes or additions to the privacy statement will be published on the website and the PartyWith app, and take effect immediately after publication.

Effective date

The privacy statement was last revised on October 5, 2017.