PartyWith logo
We’ve changed our name from Party with a Local to

PartyWith is a free app that connects people who love to party.


App Store Play Store

💃

150.000 +

Party People

🌍

150 +

Countries

🍻

2000 +

Weekly Connections

As seen in

“The purpose of the app is exactly what it sounds like: to connect users with locals for a night out...”
New York Times
The Next Web
New York Times
Product Hunt
Inc Logo
Mashable Logo
Techstars Logo

Love to party but lacking a killer party crew?

Whether it’s ‘cos you’re new to a city, traveling solo, or just got boring ass friends... we’ve all been there!

PartyWith is committed to making sure you’ll never party alone again!
Chatting in the PartyWith app
Events in the PartyWith app
Discover people in the PartyWith app

From festival freaks to craft beer snobs...
everyone can join the party!

Who uses PartyWith?

Put simply, PartyWith is for everyone and anyone who loves to party.

Anna is a local DJ, deep in the New York music scene. From silent discos to drag parties, she knows it all! Anna loves sharing her passion for nightlife and uses the app to meet new like-minded friends.

Originally from Latvia, Linda is now known as the queen of Amsterdam nightlife. She uses the PartyWith app all the time to meet both locals and travelers in the city, and probably has met more people through the app than the PartyWith founder.

Some people aspire to cycle across Europe, but not Adam. Instead, our intrepid Aussie ran from Barcelona to Amsterdam - the long way, via Munich. On his journey, he used the PartyWith app to for another type of marathon… the partying kind.

PartyWith has a community of over 150,000 party lovers in 150+ countries.
Join the party today!

Download the app on

App Store Play Store

Partners